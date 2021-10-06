(The Center Square) – Textile manufacturer Glen Raven will invest $70 million to expand in Anderson, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The investment is expected to create 135 new jobs in Anderson County and add a distribution center to its operations.
“We’ve been a proud part of the Anderson County community since 1986, and over the decades, dedicated and skilled South Carolinians have been critical to our growth," Glen Raven CEO Leib Oehmig said. "We are thrilled to expand on our great partnership and look forward to creating more growth for our company and the community, together.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to help with site preparation and construction.
Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC: The Impresa Modular affiliate will invest more than $9 million to establish operations in Greenwood. The investment is expected to create 180 jobs in Greenwood County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Greenwood County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant.
South Carolina Oak to Barrel: The barrel manufacturer will invest more than $6.8 million to establish operations in Bamberg. The investment is expected to create 122 jobs in Bamberg County.
Auria: The automotive flooring, acoustical and fiber-based solutions supplier will invest more than $12.4 million to expand in Spartanburg. The investment is expected to create 103 jobs in Spartanburg County.
The Home Depot: The home improvement retailer is growing its supply chain and distribution operations in Charleston, Greenville, Jasper and Lexington counties, creating 100 jobs. The CCED approved a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County and a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County.
Plastic Omnium: The automotive equipment provider will invest more than $17.7 million to expand in Anderson. The investment is expected to create 76 jobs in Anderson County.
Sea Pro Boats: The saltwater fishing boat manufacturer will invest $3.7 million to expand in Whitmire. The investment is expected to create 50 jobs in Newberry County. The CCED awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Newberry County to help with the project.
Argents Air Express: The logistics solutions company will invest $400,000 to expand in North Charleston. The investment is expected to create 35 jobs in Charleston County.
PreZero US: The recycling and waste solutions company will invest $11.5 million to expand in Westminster. The investment is expected to create 32 jobs in Oconee County. The CCED awarded Oconee County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for the project.
Monti: The industrial manufacturer will invest $4.7 million to expand in Greenwood. The investment is expected to create 16 jobs in Greenwood County.