(The Center Square) – Grower-owned peanut shelling company Premium Peanut will invest $64.3 million in Orangeburg County to establish operations, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The investment is expected to create 130 jobs. The new facility will be the largest peanut shelling operation in South Carolina, Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said.
“Premium Peanut is proud of the value we have been able to create for over 400 grower-owners, in addition to providing quality products to customers around the world," Premium Peanut CEO Karl Zimmer said in a statement. "We are thrilled to expand our operations and establish our footprint in South Carolina.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved undisclosed job development credits for the project.
Evanesce: The sustainable packaging solutions company will invest $17 million to open a new facility in Early Branch. The investment is expected to create 78 jobs in Hampton County.
HYDERA: The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) container depot will invest $15 million to build a new facility in Goose Creek. The investment is expected to create 15 jobs in Berkeley County. HYDERA provides cleaning, storage, heating, repair, testing and maintenance of the ISO containers.
Solvay: The advanced materials and specialty chemicals provider completed its expansion in Piedmont. The expansion, which included the recently acquired Cytec Engineered Materials, is expected to create 30 jobs in Greenville County. The CCED had approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to help with the expansion.