(The Center Square) – Biotechnology company MycoWorks will invest $107 million in South Carolina to establish operations in Union, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The investment is expected to create 400 jobs in Union County. MycoWorks specializes in mycelium-grown materials for use as sustainable leather alternatives.
"Deciding where to lay down roots was a big decision, but the partnership offered by state and local officials in combination with access to talent and amenities in the area made it easy,” MycoWorks Chief Operating Officer Doug Hardesty said.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development (CCED) approved undisclosed job development credits for the project.
“More and more innovative and sustainable companies are finding that South Carolina is an ideal location to establish operations, and we welcome MycoWorks to that growing roster of businesses," McMaster said.
BMW Manufacturing: The automobile maker will invest $100 million to expand its Spartanburg County operations by building a new logistics center. BMW Manufacturing has invested more than $11.4 billion in its Spartanburg County operations since 1992, the governor's office said. The company’s manufacturing facility has produced more than 5 million vehicles.
Transcom: The global customer experience specialist is expected to create 450 jobs over five years by establishing operations in Greenville. The customer service operations center will be Transcom's first in the U.S.
Proterra: The zero-emission electric transit vehicle designer and manufacturer will invest $76 million to expand in Greer. The investment is expected to create more than 200 jobs in Spartanburg County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Spartanburg County a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to help with the project.
Innovative Construction Group: The off-site construction company and PulteGroup subsidiary will invest $35.6 million to establish operations in Florence. The investment is expected to create 179 jobs in Florence County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Florence County a $1 million Set-Aside grant to help with the project.
Chief Buildings: The metal building system manufacturer and Chief Industries subsidiary will invest $22.1 million to establish operations in Lancaster. The investment is expected to create 102 jobs over five years in Lancaster County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Florence County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to help with the project.
AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company: The steel pipe manufacturer and AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company subsidiary will invest $40 million to expand in Columbia. The investment is expected to create 100 jobs in Richland County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Richland County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to help with the project.