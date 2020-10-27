(The Center Square) – Warehousing and distribution company Dockside Logistics has announced it will open a facility in South Carolina's Dorchester County, bringing 26 new jobs to St. George.
The $8.5 million investment will expand on the company’s operations in Charleston and Greenville counties. Operations are projected to commence by early 2021.
"Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region,” Dockside Logistics Managing Member Steve Young said. “We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and excited to expand our presence in this community."
Dockside specializes in warehousing and distribution. The new 100,000-square-foot facility in Dorchester County will serve as a distribution center to facilitate packaging and order fulfillment services for clients nationwide.
"When companies like Dockside Logistics are able to build on their success in South Carolina, it showcases the strength of our business climate, and we couldn't be happier for this company and their growth,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in a statement.