(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke on his record and the state’s current economic condition while Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham spoke on all that he would change in Wednesday night’s debate, the only between the two heading into the Nov. 8 election.
McMaster said the state cut its income tax for the first time, the state has more workers than ever and it cut the unemployment insurance tax rate. He also spoke about challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine and COVID-19 mandates with lawsuits consistently over the past two years.
“I would continue to do what I’m doing,” McMaster said.
Cunningham, meanwhile, said that he would like to match Tennessee and completely end the state’s income tax and make up for the lost funds by legalizing and taxing marijuana and sports gambling.
Cunningham said that he was for allowing people to choose on their own if they would take the COVID-19 vaccine and he was for reverting to abortion laws before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
“I trust women to make their own health-care decisions,” Cunningham said. “And Governor McMaster doesn’t. … Governor McMaster wants to ban all abortions and have exceptions for rape or for incest or even for the life of our mother.”
McMaster said that Cunningham’s statements were not true but did not explain how.
Cunningham said that he opposed economic incentives for businesses, saying they should pay for themselves to come to South Carolina.
“We shouldn’t have to bribe businesses to come to our state,” Cunningham said.
When asked if they would support a ban on gay marriage if the decision was reverted to the state, McMaster said that he would follow the state constitution, which does not allow it.
“Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think marriage should be between a man and a woman,” McMaster said. “Just like I think boys ought to play in boys sports and girls ought to play in girls sports.
“You have to have some common sense in this arena, which seems to be changing all the time.”
Cunningham disagreed.
“It’s 2022 and Governor McMaster wants to ban same-sex marriage,” Cunningham responded.
McMaster, meanwhile, cited the many companies that have moved to South Carolina and the state’s recent economic success.
“We are booming,” McMaster said. “We are getting stronger every day. And I am going to do everything in my power to see that we continue doing that.”