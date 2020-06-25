(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Legislative Audit Council issued a report stressing the Department of Commerce's (DOC) need for transparency in its business incentive programs.
K. Earle Powell, director of the South Carolina Legislative Audit Council, said transparency is key.
The audit report looked at the DOC's programs between 2009 and 2019.
"Transparency is important because it gives the general public and policymakers a better idea of whether the incentive programs are working," Powell told The Center Square. "Without information on the number of jobs and amount of capital investments created, it is impossible for the public to know whether the incentives are achieving their desired outcomes."
Powell said the report primarily focused on improvements to transparency, program monitoring and the vetting of companies applying for tax incentives.
"Improving these areas will provide a good start going forward in determining the future effectiveness of the incentive programs," Powell said.
Powell said transparency can be addressed by the agency internally if it publishes information showing the actual amount of jobs and capital investments attributed to the incentive programs.
"This information can be published in their annual reports, website or in press releases," Powell said. "Such data would give policymakers and the general public more quantifiable information on the effectiveness of the programs."
If a company does not create the required number of jobs and amount of capital investment, it is required to pay back its grant funding, Powell said.
"However, the amount owed, waived and received by DOC is not published," he said. "We found that, of the nearly $17 million owed to DOC in clawbacks, DOC sought $9.2 million and has received $7.8 million as of February 2020."
Powell said the primary takeaways of the report are that the DOC can increase the transparency of the incentive programs by, among other things, publishing the end results of the incentives in their reports.
"Their reports and press releases only include projected figures for the job creation and capital investment they expect will result from the incentives," Powell said. "DOC’s reports and press releases do not publish data regarding actual job creation and capital investment credited to the incentives. Other states publish examples of such data."
Powell said there are also no performance measures in place to effectively monitor the economic and fiscal impact of the incentive programs.
"The monitoring of the companies receiving incentives can be improved in order to ensure they are adhering to the incentives’ terms," Powell said. "For example, the S.C. Department of Revenue is statutorily required to audit all job development credit recipients at least once every three years, but they are only monitoring a small percentage of the recipients. In another example, the Department of Commerce is not requiring that companies submit sufficient evidence confirming their hiring of the number of employees required by the incentive programs."
Powell said the vetting process for awarding incentives can be improved.
"For example, DOC’s model for determining the projected employment impact of the economic incentives was last updated in the mid-1990s," Powell said. "As a result, our analysis found that the outdated model has overstated the job projections for the incentive programs."