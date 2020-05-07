(The Center Square) – About a dozen workers at a chicken processing plant near Columbia said they were fired for voicing concerns about working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic and asking for more pay.
The House of Raeford employees held a protest across the street from the plant and said they were fired Wednesday after refusing to work in what they called dangerous conditions and asking for what they deemed hazard pay.
A spokesman for the company that owns the plant told media no employees have tested positive for coronavirus and employees were not promised higher pay to work during the pandemic. The plant employs 675 people and processes 150,000 chickens a day.
According to national reports, more than 4,400 employees at 80 meatpacking plants nationwide in the have tested positive for coronavirus, with 28 plants closing in one day.
Industry analysts said livestock farmers have had to destroy animals because of the lack of processing capacity and poultry, beef and pork prices are expected to increase.
South Carolina currently has 6,936 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it plans to test every nursing home resident and staff member in the state by the end of the month. That amounts to 40,000 tests at 194 long-term care facilities.
Nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by coronavirus. The DHEC said those in South Carolina have accounted for 12 percent of all positive tests and 28 percent of deaths.
State health officials also want to increase testing overall, aiming to test 220,000 people this month and next. The plan is to target rural, minority and high-risk urban areas, which include populations that are more likely to develop complications from COVID-19.
Although it thinks the infection rate has plateaued, DHEC said there could be close to 50,000 carriers who have not been tested. So far, slightly more than 1 percent of the state’s population, about 68,000 people, has been tested.
Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he soon could announce the next wave of businesses that will be allowed to reopen.
“We’re being very careful, and we hope to be able to announce something maybe even before the week is out, of some future dates,” he said at a press briefing. “We’re calculating, gathering information to make those decisions. We want to make them as soon as we can to reopen things, but also it must be safe.”
Restaurants were allowed to resume outdoor dining Monday, although some are remaining closed as a precaution and at least one reported closing early Monday after being swarmed by crowds not practicing social distancing.