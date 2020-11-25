(The Center Square) – South Carolinians in the highest tax bracket could face combined tax rates of up to 59 percent if presumptive President-elect Joe Biden's tax plan is adopted, according to a recent analysis by the Tax Foundation.
According to the tax plan released by the Biden campaign before the election, the Biden plan would enact several policies that would raise taxes on individuals earning an income of more than $400,000. Tax rates would be raised on individual income, capital gains and payroll taxes, in addition to raising the corporate income tax rate.
“The Biden tax plan is a typical fool's gold Democrat tax policy,” said Ellen Weaver, president of the conservative Palmetto Promise Institute. “Changes in the federal tax code stifle creativity and job creation in South Carolina, and it’s the little mom-and-pop shops who are going to be hurt the most.”
All taxpayers would see an average of 1.9% less income after taxes, according to the Tax Foundation analysis. Those in the top 1% of taxpayers would see 7.7% less after-tax income.
The Biden plan would raise federal tax revenue by $3.3 trillion in 10 years and create a long-term gross domestic product reduction of 1.62%.
“We know that tax increases diminish economic growth, and that leads to stagnant wages and less opportunity to get a foot on the rung of the ladder of success for the people who need it most, especially people who are entrepreneurs who are starting small businesses,” Weaver said.
South Carolina already has the highest income tax rate in the southeast, at 7%. That tax rate applies to income beginning at $15,000 a year.
On the state level, Weaver said state legislators should prioritize state income tax reform moving into 2021.
“We simply aren't competitive in terms of tax policy, even though South Carolina continues to grow,” Weaver said. “We're going to lose more jobs and more opportunity to our competitors in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, if we don't get in the game and lower our individual income tax rate.
“Tax reform is, I think one of the most foundational things that we could do to prepare South Carolina for economic success in the future,” Weaver said.