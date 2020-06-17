(The Center Square) – South Carolina now has 19,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and statistical models show the number of deaths from the disease could more than quadruple by the end of summer.
So far, 607 residents have died from COVID-19, but a new model from the University of Washington said that number could reach 2,800 by Oct. 1. The same model shows more than 200,000 deaths for the entire country by the same date.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an additional 595 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The state has reported at least 350 new cases each day for the past two weeks, including a single-day record of 802 new cases Saturday.
Nursing homes continue to be among the hardest hit for at-risk populations. In the past 30 days, nine long-term care facilities have recorded at least 20 resident cases, and there has been 66 deaths from 470 resident cases and 275 staff cases.
A facility near North Myrtle Beach had the most cases over the past 30 days of all nursing homes in the state, with 46 positive tests and seven deaths among residents. It also recorded an additional 20 staff cases.
Since the pandemic hit South Carolina in March, there have been 2,394 positive tests and 293 deaths among residents and staff at the 156 nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.
In Columbia, the city council is considering an ordinance that would legally require people to wear face masks in a variety of situations, including anyone inside a public building, people interacting with each other less than 6 feet apart outdoors, anyone using public transportation and anyone walking in public where it is not possible to remain 6 feet apart from others.
The council’s next scheduled meeting is July 7, but an emergency meeting could be called to adopt the measure.
A county health department in West Virginia reported three people tested positive for coronavirus after a recent trip to Myrtle Beach. South Carolina health officials are recommending anyone who visits the tourist destination quarantine or self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days afterward.
Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located, has seen its number of confirmed cases more than double since June 1, going from 454 to 1,297.