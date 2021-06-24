(The Center Square) – The Palmetto Promise Institute announced a partnership with Sen. Tim Scott to create The Artis Ware Center for Education Opportunity.
The center, located at palmettopromise.org/artis-ware, will be home to information and data related to education in the state of South Carolina as it moves forward in education policy. Named after Scott’s grandfather, the center will prioritize education choice and finance while focusing on the needs of parents and students.
“I’ve often said that education is the closest thing we have to magic in America, and it is an honor to join Palmetto Promise Institute in announcing The Artis Ware Center for Education Opportunity,” Scott said. “My granddaddy Artis knew that education was key to achieving the American Dream and I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to his life than supporting the mission to give every single child in our state the opportunity to reach their God-given potential.”
The group said that 10 states have passed school choice legislation this year while South Carolina is one of 20 other states considering it. The center will look at alternatives to “one-size-fits-all” systems of education.
“Education means hope,” Palmetto Promise President and CEO Ellen Weaver said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to honor Artis Ware and the amazing impact of his life through the work of this Center. His reverence for the power of an education he was personally denied shines as a beacon of promise for his own family and generations of South Carolinians still to come.”