(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster unceremoniously signed a measure to repeal the state’s certificate of need regulations for most health care facilities.
The measure, S.164, establishes a three-year sunset of the CON requirement for hospitals except in counties that do not have one, where the mandate is repealed immediately. Observers say eight Palmetto State counties do not have a hospital.
"South Carolinians will have greater access to affordable health care services with the repeal of the certificate of need laws," McMaster said in a statement. "Everyone benefits when the proven power of the free market is unleashed in our state."
States started requiring certificates of need in the 1970s in the wake of congressional action to allow the federal government to withhold money from states that did not institute a program. Congress removed the incentives a decade later, but many states maintained the mandates.
In 2021, an analysis from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University concluded that eliminating certificate of need laws could increase the number of hospitals in South Carolina from 82 to 116 and lead to the opening of nine rural hospitals.
"This is going to bring real change to South Carolina," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "In the days since the House unanimously passed the repeal, health care providers have already started to explore opening new offices or expanding their services.
"I am grateful to Senator [Wes] Climer and Speaker [Murrell] Smith for their support in getting this through the Legislature with overwhelming support, and to Governor McMaster for quickly signing the repeal into law," Carroll added. "Starting today, we can bring more affordable health care closer to all South Carolinians."