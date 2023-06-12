(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order to form a working group to address energy use in the state, an exercise that could lead to changes in the state’s licensing and permitting processes.
The PowerSC Energy Resources and Economic Development Interagency Working Group, created by Executive Order 2023-18, will help develop an updated state energy plan. Officials said the plan should help ensure the state has the energy capacity required for its economic development and population growth needs.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 population estimates, South Carolina had a population of nearly 5.2 million residents on July 1, 2021, a 1.4% increase from a year earlier.
"South Carolina has enjoyed unprecedented economic success and population growth in recent years, and with that success comes a need for greater energy generation," Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, said in a statement. "By establishing PowerSC, we ensure that South Carolina can meet these increased energy demands while also keeping energy costs low for consumers and ratepayers."
The group will work with the Office of Regulatory Staff to foster coordination between South Carolina utility providers. It will evaluate prospects to incorporate "additional nuclear power production and natural gas pipeline or generation capacity" as part of its work.
It will also identify options to improve state licensing and permitting processes for energy infrastructure, recommend building code changes to increase energy efficiency and work with industry stakeholders, education providers and state agencies to assess "supply gaps" in South Carolina’s energy workforce.
According to a news release, South Carolina has announced more than 700 "economic development projects" since McMaster took office in 2017.