(The Center Square) - South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman halted the state's new law banning most abortions after six weeks on Friday saying the decision will be left to the state Supreme Court, the Associated Press reported.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had signed a bill on Thursday that prohibited most abortions after the pregnancy reached six weeks.
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women's Clinic and two physicians filed a lawsuit Thursday in state court to block Senate Bill 474, according to a Planned Parenthood South Atlantic news release.
In January, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Senate Bill 1 by a 3-2 vote that also banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. The state's high court said the ban couldn't be enforced because it violated the South Carolina constitution.
"The status quo should be maintained until the Supreme Court reviews its decision," Newman said, according to PBS. "It’s going to end up there."
The Associated Press reported that state legislators said the new law made "technical tweaks" that could get the new version approved by the state Supreme Court.