(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits to a bakery and awarded Cherokee County a $2.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant.
Gaffney Bakery and its partners plan to spend $96 million to establish operations in Cherokee County. The bakery plans to purchase an existing “state-of-the-art bakery facility” at 131 Corporate Drive in Gaffney to help manufacture “frozen bakery products.”
The companies say the investment will create more than 260 jobs. Operations should start by mid-2024.
“This announcement is a testament to our state’s status as a great place for agribusiness,” South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said in an announcement.
JOB TAX CREDITS: The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a manufacturer of coatings, pigment dispersions and specialty inks.
Carlstadt, New Jersey-based Pan Technology plans to spend $7.2 million to establish operations in Spartanburg County, the company’s first in the state. According to a news release, the company will create 72 jobs.
Pan Technology plans to build a new facility at 109 Belton Drive in Spartanburg. The facility will expand the company’s manufacturing, lab and warehouse footprint, and operations should start by the end of 2023.
“It’s always exciting to see a company choose to increase its footprint by establishing South Carolina operations,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in an announcement.
CHARLESTON COUNTY: The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Charleston County a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to help with building construction costs stemming from a global industrial equipment manufacturer’s expansion.
Protego, which builds and provides devices and tank equipment for several industries, including oil and gas and bioenergy, plans to spend $10.1 million to expand its Charleston County operations, a move officials said would create 39 jobs.
The company operates at 9561 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston and plans to expand its existing facility and move from “assembling to manufacturing tank venting and explosion protection product lines.” The expansion should wrap up by 2026.