(The Center Square) — An advocacy group wants South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to quickly sign a measure they say keeps some state residents from obtaining occupational licenses.
Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina called on McMaster to sign H.3605, which prohibits state officials from rejecting an occupational license solely because of a previous criminal conviction unless it "directly relates to the duties, responsibilities, or fitness of the occupation or profession for which the applicant is seeking a license."
"For those who have successfully exited the criminal justice system, the next step is to become full, productive members of society," AFP-SC State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "Too often, occupational licensing requirements stand in the way. I am glad to see both the House and the Senate pass legislation, and urge Governor McMaster to quickly sign a final bill that gives those looking to start over a fair shot at success."
The measure also requires the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation to send a letter to licensees about complaints against their license that lead to an investigation and inform licensees when matters have been reviewed and resolved. Additionally, licensing boards must designate a hearing officer to attend informal conferences about license investigations when a licensee requests it.
The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office could not determine the revenue impact on the state's general fund.
"The governor will review the bill and make a decision in the coming days," a spokesman for McMaster, a Republican, told The Center Square via email.