(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate has passed H.3605, which would prohibit the state from denying an occupational license based on an applicant's prior criminal conviction.
"Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those who have left the criminal justice system," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina (AFP-SC) State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "I am grateful to see the Senate move to pass these crucial reforms, and I'm optimistic Governor [Henry] McMaster will sign a final bill that gives those looking to start over a fair shot at success."
H.3605 returns to the House to consider the Senate's changes.
Business group: Inflation, labor market affecting businesses
The latest National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index reveals that inflation and a tough labor market are affecting South Carolina's small businesses financially.
In March, the index decreased 0.8 points to 90.1. The group said it marks the 15th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98.
"Rising costs and a tight labor market are making it hard on Main Street businesses to hire the staffs they need and keep prices in check," NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said in an announcement. "The good news is that consumer demand is still healthy, but meeting that demand can be a real challenge."
McMaster calls for Clarendon County School District investigation
Gov. Henry McMaster wants the state inspector general to probe allegations of financial irregularities in the Clarendon County School District.
"On April 5, 2023, I received [a] letter from Representative Fawn M. Pedalino requesting an investigation into 'potential financial irregularities,'" McMaster, a Republican, wrote in a letter to SIG Brian Lamkin.
"Representative Pedalino's correspondence—which followed her delivery to my office … of two binders, each containing extensive documentation regarding the District's operations and fiscal affairs—was accompanied by additional documents and electronic records," McMaster added. "Based on a preliminary review of the materials provided by Representative Pedalino, it appears that the cited concerns regarding 'potential financial irregularities' warrant further analysis."