(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House passed H.3908, which would provide school employees with six weeks of paid leave.
It applies to parents for the birth of a child and primary caregivers for an adopted child. Some districts already have similar policies.
"This was a bipartisan win — and we’re not done yet," South Carolina House Democrats said on Twitter. The measure has been referred to the Senate Committee on Finance.
According to a South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office fiscal estimate, the measure will not impact the state budget. However, it could impact local school districts, ranging from $12,000 to $3.3 million, though it depends on policies in place, according to the estimate.
South Carolina House passes adoption-related legislation
The South Carolina House passed five adoption-related bills, including H.3553, to eliminate the 90-day waiting period for adoptions.
They also passed H.3554 to allow family court judges to waive pre- and post-adoption report requirements in adoption proceedings and H.3555, an effort to speed up adoption and permanent placement of children in SCDSS custody.
A fourth measure, H.3556, would allow permanency planning hearings to also include termination of parental rights determinations at the same time if an infant has been voluntarily surrendered with a safe haven. A fifth bill, H.3558, requires a safety plan for the child and monitoring requirements before a child is placed outside of their home.
Scott joins push to repeal death tax
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, joined Senate colleagues to reintroduce legislation to repeal the death tax, also known as the federal estate tax.
"Family-owned businesses and farms have earned the ability to leave a legacy of hard work for generations to come. The unfortunate reality is too many families have lost their businesses because of a punishing tax system," Scott said in an announcement. "Farmers and entrepreneurs in South Carolina have dedicated their lifetime to providing for their families and our state. They deserve our support, which comes from repealing the death tax."