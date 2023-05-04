(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate agreed to the House’s version of legislation repealing the Palmetto State’s certificate of need requirement for health care facilities.
S.164 would immediately eliminate the CON requirement for most healthcare facilities.
It places a three-year sunset of the certificate of need for hospitals except in eight counties without a hospital — Bamberg, Barnwell, Lee, Fairfield, Marlboro, McCormick, Saluda and Calhoun counties. In those counties, the measure would immediately repeal the mandate.
"This will mean more maternity and neonatal care for moms and babies, more beds for mental health care, more MRI machines, and new hospitals in rural counties," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina AFP-SC State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement after the House passed the measure.
States started requiring certificates of need in the 1970s in the wake of congressional action to allow the federal government to withhold money from states that did not institute a program. Congress nixed the incentives about a decade later, but many states kept their requirements in place.
A 2021 analysis by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University concluded that eliminating certificate of need laws could increase the number of hospitals in South Carolina from 82 to 116 and lead to the opening of nine rural hospitals.
On Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster indicated he would sign the measure.
"It’s time for that; that time has come," McMaster, a Republican, said in response to a question following a Thursday morning bill signing.