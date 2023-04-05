(The Center Square) — The feds are sending more than $73.8 million to fund drinking water improvements across South Carolina, including removing lead pipes.
"Historic neglect has damaged significant portions of South Carolina’s potable water supply and exacerbated the longstanding inequities plaguing underserved communities," U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-South Carolina, said in an announcement. The "funding moves us forward in our efforts to ensure every South Carolinian has access to clean, safe drinking water and improve the quality of life for many across the state, especially in our rural and underserved communities."
The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, included $6.5 billion for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, established with 1996’s changes to the Safe Drinking Water Act.
The feds made the state allocations based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 7th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. The survey, mandated by the Safe Drinking Water Act and conducted every four years, evaluates the nation’s public water systems’ infrastructure needs.
"This federal funding will be significant in supporting DHEC’s mission of ensuring all South Carolinians have clean drinking water," Myra Reece, Director of Environmental Affairs for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, said in an announcement. "The funding couldn’t come at a better time as South Carolina, like other states, is taking action to address the challenges that emerging contaminants and aging infrastructure present to drinking water sources and systems."