(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Subcommittee voted Tuesday in favor of legislation to repeal the state’s certificate of need mandate.
S.164 would eliminate the CON requirement for most healthcare facilities. In February, the State Senate approved the CON repeal by a 30-6 vote.
"I am excited to see the House start to move on a full repeal of our state’s certificate of need laws," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "This burdensome red tape stands in the way of opening new mental health facilities, launching new OB-GYN offices in rural counties, or adding more substance abuse treatment beds. We are now one step closer to giving South Carolinians more options at affordable prices closer to home."
States began putting CON requirements in place in the 1970s after Congress passed legislation allowing the federal government to withhold funds from states that did not establish a program. While Congress repealed the federal incentives for CONs about a decade later, many states retained their requirements.
AFP-SC pointed to a 2021 Mercatus Center analysis that found that without CON, the number of hospitals in South Carolina could increase from 82 to 116. Additionally, nine rural hospitals could open without the CON requirement.
The South Carolina Hospital Association previously told The Center Square that it "supports substantial reforms to the Certificate of Need program — exempting more projects and services from CON review and dramatically accelerating the appeals process."