(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a measure that bars state officials from denying an occupational license because of an applicant’s previous criminal conviction.
Lawmakers in the state House and Senate unanimously approved H.3605, which forbids state officials from rejecting a license solely based on a criminal conviction unless it "directly relates to the duties, responsibilities, or fitness of the occupation or profession for which the applicant is seeking a license."
"I am glad to see the end of burdensome occupational licensing requirements for those who have successfully exited the criminal justice system," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "The next step to become full, productive members of society is to get a job and support themselves. I thank the House and the Senate and Governor McMaster for their work to give those looking to start over a fair shot at success."
The measure also directs the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation to inform licensees about complaints leading to an investigation, and the agency must provide licensees with an opportunity to respond.
According to a South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office report, the agency could not determine the measure’s revenue impact on the state’s general fund.