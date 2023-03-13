(The Center Square) — South Carolina saw its homeless population decrease 36.3% between 2007 and 2022 and 15.8% since 2020.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) numbers revealed that seven in every 10,000 people in The Palmetto State were experiencing homelessness in 2022.
"Our data showed homelessness in South Carolina has gone down 14 percent since 2019, which is good news overall for the state," Corie Wagner, senior editor of industry research for Security.org, told The Center Square by email. "However, it also ranked South Carolina among five states with the largest proportion of veterans in their homeless populations, at 10 percent.
"This compares to a seven percent state average, and amid a steady decline nationwide in veteran homelessness, from 65,500 in 2011 to 22,100 in 2022," Wagner added. "The signs of success we've seen nationally can be attributed to years of increased funding and targeted initiatives, and we hope to see this kind of improvement reflected in South Carolina."
According to HUD, the state's homeless population was 2,742 in 2022, including 866 people in families with children and 211 unaccompanied homeless youth. The numbers also indicate 359 veterans and 698 chronically homeless people.
"Awareness is the first step toward change," Wagner said. "By making the data more accessible to everyday Americans, we hope people become more aware of the injustice of homelessness. Our analysis aims to shed light on this issue that creates devastating insecurity for many children, veterans, and other vulnerable people."