(The Center Square) — Roughly four in 10 South Carolina hospitals earned an "A" in a new report that looks at hospital quality.
Of the 51 Palmetto State hospitals graded in a new report, 14 received a "C," while 16 earned a "B," and 21 picked up an "A."
The findings are part of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, developed by the independent nonprofit Leapfrog Group, which says it works for quality, safety, and transparency in the nation’s health system. The grades reflect how well a hospital protects patients from preventable errors, injuries and infections, which kill an estimated 250,000 Americans annually.
In a national announcement, Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said the "dramatic spike" in health care-associated infections "should stop hospitals in their tracks."
"We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience," Binder said.
Last month, the South Carolina Hospital Association said it planned to use a $1.8 million grant from The Duke Endowment to work toward workplace culture changes. One of the initiative’s goals is to increase retention.
"Nationally and in South Carolina, our health care workforce is experiencing alarming rates of stress and burnout, impacting their overall wellbeing and connection to their calling," Jen Wright, SCHA’s director of workforce experience, said in an announcement at the time.
"We were grappling with these issues before the pandemic, but they have rapidly multiplied over the past two to three years," Wright added. "Our caregivers deserve better, and we can do better."