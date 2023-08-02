(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a global manufacturer of expansion tanks and heat exchangers establishing manufacturing operations in Georgetown County.
North Kingstown, Rhode Island-headquartered Zilmet USA plans to spend $32.7 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operations. The company, established in 2012 and services North America with products manufactured in Padova, Italy, expects to create roughly 50 jobs.
The new 150,000-square-foot facility on Technology Drive in Andrews will serve its North American operations. The council also awarded Georgetown County a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to help with site preparation and building construction costs.
"This new facility will allow us to better serve our U.S. customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand," Zilmet USA North American General Manager Scott Jacobsen said in an announcement.
According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the value of JDCs depends on the wage rate paid to employees and the tier ranking of the county. Since the credits are performance-based, the company may not collect them until they have reached their investment and job creation requirement.
The project's first phase is set to wrap in late 2024, and production could start in 2025.
"Georgetown County continues to grow its community and we are excited to welcome Zilmet USA to our family," Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis R. Morant said in an announcement. "We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zilmet USA and career opportunities that are sustainable for our residents. For this company to be establishing their first U.S. manufacturing facility here in the county speaks volumes."