(The Center Square) — The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for Kent, Ohio-based Carter Lumber, which plans to spend $26 million on a Florence County facility.
The state also approved a $100,000 "Set-Aside grant" for Florence County to help with site preparation and building construction costs.
The company plans to create 80 jobs at the Johnsonville location, which will be Carter’s first facility in Florence County and third in South Carolina. It intends to revamp a 120,000-square-foot facility for manufacturing and to serve as a warehouse.
Operations should be online later this year.
House passes pair of criminal justice bills
The state House has passed a pair of measures proponents say will give a second chance to those charged with a crime.
H.3019 would mandate that agencies destroy arrest records within 180 days for anyone arrested in a case of mistaken identity. A second measure, H.3890, would expunge some juvenile records.
"These bills are a welcome step towards ensuring a justice system that balances dignity and second chances with public safety," Americans for Prosperity - South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "I urge the Senate to quickly pass these reforms."
McMaster nominates Floyd as Department of Employment and Workforce director
Gov. Henry McMaster nominated William H. Floyd as the next South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce executive director.
Floyd previously served as DEW’s chief of staff and as its acting executive director since March 1, after Dan Ellzey retired. Floyd was a labor and employment law specialist before joining the agency.
"With tens of thousands of jobs created in just the last few years, it is paramount we have a leader at DEW who can help strengthen our workforce and fill these jobs," McMaster said in an announcement.