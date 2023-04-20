(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s highway system is the sixth best nationwide, based on its condition and its cost-effectiveness, according to a new analysis.
According to the Reason Foundation’s 27th Annual Highway Report, South Carolina jumped from its 23rd ranking in the previous report. The Palmetto State returned to its position in the 2018 report.
The non-profit, libertarian think tank’s annual report, released Thursday, ranks states’ roads and bridges on various metrics, including safety, pavement quality and cost-effectiveness. Because of methodological changes, the analysis could not compare some categories to previous years.
Despite its overall high ranking, South Carolina ranked toward the bottom in the rural fatality rate (50th) and in the "other fatality rate" (46th) categories.
"To improve in the rankings, South Carolina needs to reduce all three of its fatality rates," Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation, said on the site. "The high fatality rates have long been a problem in the state.
"Typically, rural states have higher fatality rates, but South Carolina is less rural than most of the other states that rank in the bottom 10," Feigenbaum added. "While South Carolina’s fatality rate may never equal Minnesota’s rate, if the state could reduce its rate closer to the national average it would move up in the overall rankings."
Roads in the southeast generally ranked among the best nationally. However, the Palmetto State ranked behind neighboring North Carolina, which ranked second, and Georgia, which ranked fourth.