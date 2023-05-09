(The Center Square) — A national economic development trade publication ranked South Carolina seventh in a new listing of how well states attract investment.
The ranking on Site Selection’s 2023 edition of the Prosperity Cup is a step up from last year’s eighth-place ranking. However, the Palmetto State trailed neighboring Georgia, which ranked second, and North Carolina, which topped the list.
The listing ranks the effectiveness of states’ economic development agencies in attracting capital investment projects based on a 10-point index.
Regionally, Tennessee ranked ninth, and Kentucky ranked fifth. The magazine noted that the southeastern region often performs well in its rankings.
A spokesman for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, did not respond to a request for comment on the Site Selection ranking. However, in recent announcements, McMaster and state officials have touted the state’s business-friendly environment for helping to attract investment in South Carolina.
"We are fully committed to supporting our existing businesses," McMaster said in a news release announcing a governmental engineering company’s plans to spend $2.5 million to expand its Charleston County operations.
"South Carolina has proven it has the business environment and workforce in place to attract innovative companies," the governor said in a separate release announcing a $65.9 million solar project.