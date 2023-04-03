(The Center Square) — The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Richland County a $3 million Set-Aside grant to help with site preparation and construction costs related to a Cirba Solutions project.
The company plans to spend more than $300 million to build its flagship operations, an integrated lithium-ion battery materials campus at Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia. The company said it expects to create more than 300 jobs.
The council also approved job development credits related to this project. Operations should start in late 2024.
Analysis: South Carolina has 37th highest overall tax burden
South Carolina has the 37th highest overall tax burden of any state, according to a new analysis.
The review from WalletHub found that New York had the highest tax burden, followed by Hawaii and Maine. Alaska had the lowest tax burden, edging out Delaware and New Hampshire.
The Palmetto State had a 7.44% total tax burden. North Carolina (35) and Georgia (36) ranked ahead of South Carolina.
South Carolina had a 2.69% property tax burden (29th overall), a 2.03% individual income tax burden (31st overall), and a 2.72% total sales and excise tax burden (39th overall).
Coordinating Council awards Berkeley County a $75,000 grant
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Berkeley County a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to help with site preparation and building construction related to a ZEB Metals project.
The full-service scrap recycling company plans to relocate its operations from Kentucky to a site near Highway 52 in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County, a joint venture with Swiss-based Glencore. According to a release, it will be “the first secondary re-melt facility of its kind in the Southeast region of the United States.”
The company expects to create 28 jobs. Operations should start later this year.