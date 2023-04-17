(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranks 21st in a new analysis of states’ economic performance.
The American Legislative Exchange Council’s "Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index" for 2023 is based on the equal weighting of a state’s rank in 15 policy variables "influenced directly by state lawmakers through the legislative process."
Nationally, Utah topped the list, followed by North Carolina and Arizona, while New York ranked at the bottom, edging out Vermont and Minnesota. Neighboring Georgia (No. 12) also outpaced the Palmetto State.
"Generally speaking, states that spend less — especially on income transfer programs — and states that tax less — particularly on productive activities such as working or investing — experience higher growth rates than states that tax and spend more," according to the report.
South Carolina’s top marginal personal income tax rate of 6.5% ranked 31st, and its top marginal corporate income tax rate of 5% ranked 14th. The Palmetto State’s economic performance ranked ninth nationally.
Its property tax burden of $27.36 per $1,000 of personal income ranked 21st nationally, while its sales tax burden of $18.72 per $1,000 of personal income ranked 16th.
The state ranked No. 37 in the state liability system survey, which includes tort litigation treatment and judicial impartiality.
Meanwhile, the state Senate is poised to start debating the fiscal 2023-24 state budget, H.4300, this week. The state House passed the roughly $38.8 billion state spending plan, inclusive of federal dollars, last month, and earlier this month, the state Senate Finance Committee favorably reported the measure.
"This budget is fiscally conservative and focuses on the key functions of government," House Majority Leader Davey Hiott, R-Pickens, said in a statement after the House approved the measure. "...We are positioning our great state for continued economic growth and ensuring South Carolinians have opportunities to prosper."