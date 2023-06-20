(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued 11 vetoes, nixing more than $1.5 million from the budget state lawmakers approved.
Last week, state lawmakers approved a roughly $40 billion budget for the state’s 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the South Carolina Policy Council.
According to the group’s analysis, the spending plan includes $13.7 billion in general funds and $13.2 billion in federal money.
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Republican governor lauded the cooperation between his office and state lawmakers.
"Over the last six years, our successful partnership with the General Assembly has produced resounding win after win for the people and prosperity of South Carolina," McMaster said in an announcement. "From the beginning of the budget process – to right now, we have communicated, collaborated and cooperated with the legislative leadership. It has been unprecedented, and it is my hope that in the future, this will become the rule rather than the exception."
McMaster’s vetoes included $700,000 for the South Carolina Department of Education for a pair of initiatives the governor said bypassed the state’s grants and procurement process.
Lawmakers allocated $400,000 to a private company providing "educational and health services," but the governor pointed to $18.5 million allocated to the Grants Committee as the appropriate source of such funding. Additionally, lawmakers allocated $300,000 for academic tutorial services to the South Carolina Retired Educators Academic Tutorial Services.
He also nixed $275,000 for the Mental Wealth Alliance, a California-based company founded by Charlamagne Tha God. According to McMaster’s veto document, the organization would have used the money to buy a pair of massage chairs and cover operating costs, rent, personnel costs and services such as arts and crafts and financial wellness programs.