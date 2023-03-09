(The Center Square) — South Carolina offered nearly $1.3 billion in incentives to entice Scout Motors to establish a manufacturing plant in the state.
Tysons, Virginia-based Scout is establishing its plant on a 1,600-acre site off Interstate 77 in Blythewood. The company, "backed" by German auto manufacturer Volkswagen Group, plans to start construction within weeks and expects to start producing trucks and SUVs at the location by the end of 2026.
The $1.291 billion incentives package includes a $400 million grant for "hard assets as determined by" Scout and $25 million to build a training center owned by Midlands Technical College to train South Carolina residents to work for Scout.
An additional $650 million will fund various road improvements, including constructing a new Interstate 77 interchange. It will also go toward building a railroad bridge over I-77, water and wastewater infrastructure, mass grading and wetlands mitigation.
"Having the new interchange and having these road improvements will actually help and benefit the residents of the community that's already there," Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey III said during a roundtable. It "will improve their traffic flow and keep ... traffic from the site out of the downtown of Blythewood."
The state is spending $16 million to acquire property to connect to a Class I rail mainline. It also provided Scout with a $200 million loan for soil stabilization, which the company will repay with interest.
"Well, we always have to spend money to make money," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, said during a roundtable discussion. "And there have been other investments years ago. If you count inflation as part of it, they were mighty big. They were thought to be mighty big at the time. And actually, there was some opposition to them. But the time has proven that those were wise decisions."
The governor cited perks given to BMW, which in 1992 announced it had selected Spartanburg County for its "first full production factory outside of Germany."
The state director of Americans for Prosperity - South Carolina criticized the deal, saying there are better ways the state can spend tax dollars.
"The government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers," Candace Carroll said in a statement. "Tax incentives for private businesses, whether that's to build a new football stadium or a new manufacturing plant, are payouts from taxpayers themselves. This is an outlandish example of corporate cronyism. I can think of a lot of other ways to spend $1.3 billion of South Carolinians' dollars."