(The Center Square) — The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for FN America, a subsidiary of Belgian-based global firearms manufacturer FN Herstal, S.A.
The company plans to spend $18 million to expand its Richland County operations and create 102 new jobs.
FN America plans to expand its production facility by adding roughly 40,000 square feet for manufacturing capacity, office space and a design center. The company plans to complete the project during the first half of 2024.
Last month, the Coordinating Council approved job development credits for a new FN America production facility in Pickens County.
Report: South Carolina has the 32nd biggest drug problem
According to a new analysis, South Carolina has the 32nd biggest drug problem of any state in the union.
According to WalletHub, the state ranked 18th for drug use and addiction, a metric that includes the share of teenagers who used illegal drugs in the last month, and 25th for drug health issues and rehab, a metric that includes the share of adults who could not secure treatment for illegal drug use in the last year. It also ranked 50th for law enforcement, a metric that includes the number of drug arrests per capita.
Neighboring Georgia ranked 27th, while North Carolina ranked 34th.
Scott calls for reforms to National Flood Insurance Program
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, raised concerns about the National Flood Insurance Program's fiscal position, saying reforms are needed.
Scott said reforms and "targeted" investments would make flood insurance more affordable and effective for communities nationwide.
"We have to figure out how to make sure that Americans who need the coverage have the coverage, which I believe will reduce the burden that we're putting on the NFIP," Scott said in a statement during a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing. "We have to understand the risk as it is, and once again, not as we wish it was."