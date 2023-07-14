(The Center Square) — Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation to stiffen penalties for anyone convicted of drunken driving.
S. 36, the "Ignition Interlock" bill, requires anyone convicted of Driving Under the Influence with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or higher to install a device in their car requiring a breath sample to operate the vehicle. The vehicle will not start if the device detects any measurable amount of alcohol.
State law previously required ignition interlock devices following a DUI at a BAC of .15% or higher.
"This legislation will significantly reduce the number of DUI incidents across our state and ultimately save the lives of countless South Carolinians," McMaster, a Republican, said in an announcement.
According to a fiscal estimate from the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, the measure could increase expenses by $79,200 in fiscal 2023-24 for the Department of Motor Vehicles. Additionally, the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services expects to spend $277,521 to hire four full-time equivalent employees, an amount that will lower to $255,521 after the first year.
However, the probation department’s spending could be offset by at least $387,000 in annual revenue gains.
In 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, South Carolina had 401 alcohol-related driving fatalities, accounting for about 33% of total traffic fatalities. That is up from 2020, when the Palmetto State had 319 alcohol-related driving fatalities, accounting for about 30% of total traffic fatalities.
"We know from the data that over the course of time that these devices have been on cars in South Carolina, it has stopped thousands of people who attempted to drive with alcohol in their system," Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said in an announcement. "So the fact that this bill will help us get this device on more cars will save even more lives."