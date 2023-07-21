(The Center Square) — South Carolina Sen. Wes Climer picked up the top marks in the 2023 Legislative Scorecard from Americans for Prosperity–South Carolina.
The free-market group gave Climer, R-York County, a score of 113 for the 2023 session, and the state senator has a lifetime score of 104.
"The free market is the most effective tool government can bring to bear to address most public policy challenges," Climer said in a release. "From health care to education to energy, more competition and consumer choice will lower costs and improve outcomes."
The scorecard highlights state lawmakers’ votes during the past legislative session. AFP-SC has several high-profile initiatives where it claimed victory, including lawmakers’ passage of S.164, the State Health Facility Licensure Act, which repealed the state’s Certificate of Need requirement.
Additionally, AFP-SC pointed to H.3843, which created an open enrollment program for South Carolina students. The move allows public school students to attend a participating public school even if they don’t live in that district.
Lawmakers also passed H.3605, which bans state officials from denying an occupational license for someone solely based on a criminal conviction unless it "directly relates to the duties, responsibilities, or fitness of the occupation or profession for which the applicant is seeking a license."
"The 2023 South Carolina legislative session was a big win for South Carolinians," AFP-SC State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. "We were successful in our efforts to repeal Certificate of Need regulations as well as prohibit the state from denying occupational licenses based on prior criminal conviction."