(The Center Square) — By eliminating a Sunday liquor store sales ban, South Carolina could generate roughly $2.4 million in state excise and sales tax revenues annually.
According to a new analysis, "Economic Impact of Lifting South Carolina’s Sunday Ban on Retail Spirit Sales," The Palmetto State could generate roughly $48 million in state and local tax collections over two decades.
"South Carolina residents would no longer have to stock up for Sunday spirits usage, or cross state borders into Georgia, where Sunday spirits sales are allowed," according to the study. "Furthermore, over the longer term, more efficient distribution systems would emerge in a setting where stores can open whenever demand is sufficient."
A coalition of proponents — Cheers! Let SC Decide — wants state lawmakers to pass legislation, S.492, to let voters in each South Carolina county decide whether liquor stores can open on Sundays. Residents in 37 counties can buy beer and wine in stores on Sundays, but liquor stores are regulated differently, according to the organization.
"The research supports the idea that South Carolina enjoys real economic benefits if we let our local business owners compete," Ed McMullen, the coalition’s chairman, said in a news release. "It should be more convenient for consumers to purchase liquor on Sundays — just like beer and wine — instead of crossing state lines, keeping revenue, jobs, and opportunity right here in our state."
F. Andrew Hanssen and Raymond D. Sauer, economists and researchers at Mountain View Economics in Clemson, produced the analysis on behalf of Cheers! Let SC Decide.