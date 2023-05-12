(The Center Square) — The South Carolina High School Athletics Ad-Hoc Committee will study issues surrounding Palmetto State high school sports.
According to an announcement, the committee will hold public meetings to hear "about the current status of high school sports" and how to improve governance "to better meet the needs of students and their families."
"The public testimony heard during our K-12 subcommittee meeting confirmed for me that the issues surrounding high school sports are both complex and personal," state House Education and Public Works Committee Chairperson Shannon Erickson said in an announcement. "We owe it to students and their families to examine ways to expand opportunities while ensuring fair competition."
NFIB: Index underscores South Carolina’s job creators’ challenges
The latest National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index emphasizes the ongoing challenges South Carolina’s job creators face.
The index decreased by 1.1 points in April to 89, marking the 16th consecutive month below the survey’s 49-year average of 98. According to the index, nearly a quarter of businesses (24%) cited labor quality as the top business problem, followed by inflation (23%).
"Small businesses are really in a tight spot right now," NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said in an announcement. "Inflation and a lack of qualified job applicants mean it’s hard for them to meet customers’ needs while keeping prices in check."
South Carolinians lost $57.2 million in investment scams in 2022
A new report revealed that South Carolinians lost $57.2 million in 1,254 cases of investment scams, such as advance fee scams and Ponzi schemes.
The Comparitech analysis found that the volume equals 24.5 investment scams per 100,000 people.
Neighboring Georgia ($145.7 million in 2,682 cases) and North Carolina ($145.4 million in 2930 cases) had higher losses. Georgia (25.04) and North Carolina (28.07) also had higher rates of cases per 100,000 people.
Nationally, Comparitech found that 106,000 Americans lost more than $6.3 billion to investment scams in 2022. Losses from these scams represented a 121% increase from 2021.