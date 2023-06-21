(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bond reform measure but chided lawmakers for not passing tougher legislation.
"Although I am deeply disappointed that the conference committee’s compromise proposal watered-down several important measures contained in the version of this legislation previously passed by the House of Representatives, H. 3532 still represents a much-needed and long-overdue step in the right direction," McMaster, a Republican, said in a signing statement.
In the statement, the governor urged lawmakers "to close the ‘revolving door’ for repeat offenders and career criminals," reiterating his previous calls.
McMaster directed the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to develop standards for electronic monitoring companies and bail bondsmen and to enforce compliance. The governor also asked the Department of Insurance to use its licensing power to hold bondsmen accountable and ensure timely reporting of electronic monitoring violations.
The "approval of H. 3532 does not absolve the General Assembly of its inherent police power to provide for and protect public safety or relieve legislators of their corresponding responsibility to pass additional legislation to support law enforcement’s top priority: enhancing existing penalties for illegal gun possession and closing the ‘revolving door’ for repeat offenders and career criminals," McMaster said.
"As a former state and federal prosecutor, I understand that South Carolina must continue to take a comprehensive approach to protecting public safety," the statement continued. "It is axiomatic that the State must vigorously investigate crimes and prosecute those who violate existing law. But we must also advocate for tougher criminal laws and penalties and advance strategies designed to enhance deterrence, enforcement, accountability, rehabilitation, and reentry and to reduce recidivism."