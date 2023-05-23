(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a total fleet maintenance solution provider that plans to relocate its headquarters to the state.
Snider Fleet Solutions plans to spend $6.9 million to move its headquarters from Greensboro and Newton, North Carolina, to 1081 Red Ventures Drive in Lancaster County. The company said it would create 167 jobs and said the move would allow it to consolidate management operations and facilitate collaboration across its service groups.
"As a native South Carolinian, I look forward to the company being an active member in our community, Lancaster County and the state," Snider Fleet Solutions Chief Executive Officer Marty Herndon said in an announcement.
"This move gives us the space and location to best manage our expanding offerings to customers across our service area," Herndon added. "Our corporate staff has been working in multiple offices throughout the Carolinas. We will now be able to bring our team together and have all that talent collaborating in this new office."
According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the value of JDCs depends on the wage rate paid to employees and the tier ranking of the county. Since the credits are performance-based, the company may not collect them until they have reached their investment and job creation requirements.
Snider Fleet Solutions’ Palmetto State operations should start by June 1.