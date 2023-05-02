(The Center Square) — South Carolina had more taxpayers move to the state than out of the state between 2020 and 2021, new IRS data shows.
Federal tax forms filed in 2021 show the Palmetto State welcomed 186,217 taxpayers and dependents, including 184,322 from other states. Conversely, 121,372 South Carolinians went elsewhere, including 119,598 to other states.
The data says taxpayers moving into and out of the Peach State represent a nearly $4.2 billion increase in adjusted gross income.
To compile the data, the federal agency compared the addresses of taxpayers before and after they changed states and moved their gross income accordingly to their new states. A 2020 return represents a taxpayer’s 2019 residence, and the data doesn’t reflect those who didn’t file taxes.
The agency’s latest data reflects 2020 tax filings filed in 2021.
North Carolina led the way in sending taxpayers to the Palmetto State, followed by Georgia, Florida, New York and Virginia. North Carolina similarly led the way for taxpayers departing South Carolina, followed by Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Texas.
Overall, South Carolina netted 30,022 taxpayers, including 64,845 total people.
Separately, the IRS recently announced that 18,200 South Carolinians have more than $17.2 million in unclaimed potential refunds for the 2019 tax year. Under the law, taxpayers have three years to claim a tax refund; otherwise, the U.S. Treasury takes the money.