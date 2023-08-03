(The Center Square) — South Carolina Ports handled nearly 2.6 million 20-foot equivalent units and 1.4 million pier containers in fiscal 2023, down about 10% from fiscal 2022, officials said.
However, the fiscal 2023 volume is up 1% from fiscal 2021, which officials said was a "much more typical year."
In June, the Palmetto State's ports handled 203,091 TEUs and 112,883 pier containers, which increased more than 3% from a year ago. Officials said the retail, advanced manufacturing, automotive and cold storage sectors helped drive the Port of Charleston's growth.
"SC Ports provides reliable, efficient service for companies' supply chains," SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said in an announcement. "Port-dependent businesses will continue to invest in South Carolina to gain access to a well-run port with capacity in the booming Southeast market.
"In fiscal year 2023, we efficiently moved cargo while significantly expanding our capabilities for the future," Melvin said. "We broke ground on a near-port, rail-served cargo yard, further expanded Inland Port Greer and successfully deepened Charleston Harbor to 52 feet. Our strategic investments make us more competitive for the future."
In neighboring Georgia, the Georgia Ports Authority reported 5.4 million TEUs in fiscal 2023, a decrease of 6.7%, or 387,000, from the all-time high reported in fiscal 2022. However, GPA said its volumes remained higher than the 4.5 million TEUs in fiscal 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.