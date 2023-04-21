(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a global mobility solutions provider that plans to expand its facility in Oconee County.
Auburn Hills, Michigan-based BorgWarner plans to spend $42.7 million on the project. According to a news release, the company expects to create 122 jobs.
The company plans to "upfit" its Seneca facility to support its new electric vehicle business. It will allow BorgWarner to increase its manufacturing capacity of EV battery systems in North America to support growing customer demand.
According to a news release, the expansion should be finished in 2024.
Feds announce $36,962 for three South Carolina humanities projects
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded $36,962 for a trio of humanities projects in South Carolina. The money is part of more than $35.6 million in grants for 258 projects nationwide.
According to a list of recipients, Clare Mullaney, an assistant professor at Clemson University, will receive $6,000; Mollie Barnes, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, will receive $6,000; and Coastal Carolina University's Alli Crandell and Scott Mann will receive $24,962 for projects.
"These 258 newly funded projects demonstrate the vitality of the humanities across our nation," NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe said in an announcement.
Scott introduces 'IRS Accountability and Taxpayer Protection' push
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, has introduced the "IRS Accountability and Taxpayer Protection Act." It bars the federal agency from using penalties as a bargaining chip in reaching pro-IRS resolutions.
"There's a reason the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation predicts that the largest percent increase in tax burden will fall on families with the lowest incomes as a result of the Democrats' tax agenda last Congress – it's because the IRS focuses its auditing efforts on those with the fewest resources to resist," Scott said in a statement. "When an IRS agent comes knocking on the door of the wealthy, they're met with lawyers and legal fees; however, working-class Americans aren't afforded this luxury."