(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a lender for real estate investors that plans to expand its headquarters in Greenville County.
Lima One Capital, founded in 2010, plans to spend $51.4 million on the project, which includes leasing roughly 65,000 square feet in a newly constructed building in Greenville’s County Square development. The company currently operates on East McBee Avenue in Greenville, and officials said the new space more than doubles its office space.
The Coordinating Council also awarded Greenville County a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to help with site preparation and construction costs. Officials said the project should create roughly 300 jobs.
According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the value of JDCs depends on the wage rate paid to employees and the tier ranking of the county. Since the credits are performance-based, companies may not collect them until reaching investment and job creation requirements.
"Lima One Capital has been an excellent, long-term contributor to Greenville County since its founding over 10 years ago," Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp said in an announcement. "Lima One Capital’s expanded commitment to Greenville and this prominent location for its headquarters in our new County Square development further affirms the work we’ve done to create proper soil conditions for businesses to succeed and thrive here."
Lima One Capital also maintains an operations center in Irvine, California. The Greenville expansion should wrap up by 2025.