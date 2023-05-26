(The Center Square) – South Carolina's 12th-largest city says minor league baseball will be returning with a new stadium as part of a more than $250 million development downtown but it did not announce how much in tax incentives and public funds would be used in the project.
Spartanburg has accumulated $34 million in state earmarks to use on the project, according to the Post and Courier newspaper.
The Down East Wood Ducks, affiliated with the Texas Rangers, are the team on the move, going from Kinston, N.C., to Spartanburg, the newspaper reports. The city said 3,500 fixed seats and a more than 5,000-square-foot Club Room would be part of the stadium, which could open as soon as 2025.
The Tuesday news came the same day the Rangers got out of the business of owning its minor league teams, selling two North Carolina franchises – the Wood Ducks and the Hickory Crawdads – to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The acquisition was not announced on the website of DBH or its partner, Silver Lake; it was posted to Diamond's Twitter account with no mention of a move to the Palmetto State.
Spartanburg population is just under 38,000; Kinston is just below 20,000, or 47th in the state. Pro baseball in Kinston dates to 1908, existence in the Carolina League to 1956. Kinston's agreement with the Rangers was through the 2031 season.
The Spartanburg project is set to include a 16-acre mixed-use site in downtown with multifamily housing, office space, and an entertainment district.
“The new stadium will deliver an economic boost to downtown Spartanburg and the surrounding areas, and create a hub of family friendly entertainment in our home county,” Manning Lynch, chairman of Spartanburg County Council, said in a statement. “I am excited and proud to watch this much anticipated project come to life.”
Economists who have studied stadiums and surrounding stadium districts have shown they are a loss for taxpayers. A study shows that most of the spending in districts outside a stadium is diverted spending and not new spending in an area.
For example, instead of gaining money for the municipality, the research shows the Worcester, Massachusetts, minor league baseball stadium will result in a loss of $40 million to $60 million for the municipality. In another, the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park had losses between $100 million and $200 million.
“I went to college in Spartanburg (Wofford College), even attended a few Spartanburg Phillies games, so it's disappointing to see city leaders falling for the same old stadium economic development scam,” said economist J.C. Bradbury, who conducted the study. “Downtown Spartanburg has developed quite well on its own over the past 20 years and I don't see a subsidized baseball stadium adding any more incentive to further develop the area. If folks want to watch baseball, Wofford has an excellent facility and team not far away.”
Diamond Baseball Holdings owns 16 other Minor League Baseball teams across the country, including Braves affiliates the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves and Rome Braves.
A promised development outside the Stripers' Coolray Stadium, which used $64 million in public funds for construction, never developed while Diamond Baseball Holdings teams such as the Memphis Redbirds have benefitted from publicly funded stadiums, renovations and tax captures.
Many major league teams that had ownership of their minors teams did so for internal efficiencies. The change implemented in 2021 that birthed the Professional Development League – replacing Minor League Baseball – under the Major League Baseball umbrella put minimum standards in place and thus eliminated a need for the majors franchises to own their affiliates.
The deal also, most notably, trimmed the number of teams in the minors and created the scenario that if the majors go on strike, so too will all of the minors.
South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith acknowledged the state funding portion of the deal while local incentive details are still unannounced.
“Spartanburg will greatly benefit from the funding our state has allocated for this exciting economic development project,” Smith said. “The construction of a new minor league baseball stadium in their downtown area is a wonderful example of the private and public sectors working collaboratively to create a meaningful impact within a community.”