(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a global aviation parts supplier opening its headquarters in Greenville County.
Sage Parts Plus leased a 103,049-square-foot building in the Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn for its headquarters and distribution operations. The company plans to spend $1.7 million on the facility, its first Palmetto State operations.
The company, which specializes in replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment, anticipates creating 73 jobs as part of the project. The Coordinating Council also awarded Greenville County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to help with building improvement costs.
According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the value of JDCs depends on the wage rate paid to employees and the tier ranking of the county. Since the credits are performance-based, the company may not collect them until they have reached their investment and job creation requirements.
“Fountain Inn prides itself on providing an exceptional balance of a vibrant business community and an ideal place to live, work and raise a family, and we are delighted to become the new headquarters for Sage Parts,” Fountain Inn Mayor G.P. McLeer said in an announcement. “Fountain Inn offers a young, diverse and educated workforce to help Sage Parts grow and prosper.”
Sage Parts started its South Carolina operations last month.