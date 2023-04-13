(The Center Square) — The National Right to Work Foundation has filed an amicus brief in a case the South Carolina Ports Authority has filed against the National Labor Relations Board.
Although South Carolina is a "right-to-work" state, in December, the NLRB ruled that only union employees can operate the cranes at the Port of Charleston’s $1 billion Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, which opened in March 2021.
In 2021, the International Longshoremen Association sued the United States Maritime Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd and Orient Overseas Container Line for breaching a contract stipulating that only union employees can operate cranes at ports. However, the Port of Charleston used nonunion employees at the Leatherman Terminal.
In Charleston, the carriers "have historically been allowed to use terminals that do not employ all workers covered" under the contract, according to an ILA release. However, in 2012, the ILA, USMX and the carriers agreed to amend the contract to stipulate they would not use newly built marine terminals, including the one in Charleston, that did not hire union employees.
The foundation argues that if the ILA prevails, it will "cause grievous harm to 270 State port workers and their families."
"ILA union officials, aided and abetted by the Biden NLRB, are directly attacking the rights and livelihoods of hundreds of Charleston port employees simply because they work free of union monopoly control," National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix said in a news release. "The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals must reverse the Biden NLRB’s erroneous ruling letting this union gambit move forward, bearing in mind that the real victims here are the nonunion port workers that ILA officials are seeking to have terminated."