(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Fortune 500 science and technology company that plans to establish operations in South Carolina.
Leidos plans to lease a new 150,000-square-foot facility in North Charleston’s Ladson Industrial Park, spending $31.7 million on the facility, which it says will create up to 170 jobs.
The Charleston County facility will serve as a "Manufacturing Center of Excellence" for Leidos’ Security Enterprise Solutions operation. It will produce security systems and allow the company to bring more manufacturing in-house.
"This expansion represents an exciting milestone for Leidos as we embark on a new chapter in our commitment to deliver cutting-edge security systems," Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos said in an announcement.
"By establishing this facility, we aim not only to provide top-tier solutions, but also to contribute to the local community by creating job opportunities," Moos added. "We are dedicated to fostering economic growth and are eager to collaborate with the talented workforce in South Carolina to build a safer and more secure future together."
According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the value of JDCs depends on the wage rate paid to employees and the tier ranking of the county. Since the credits are performance-based, the company may not collect them until they have reached their investment and job creation requirements.
"Leidos coming to the Charleston region brings tremendous opportunities for economic prosperity with its Fortune 500 expertise, global footprint and vision for innovative solutions in the defense industry," Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman and Berkeley Electric Cooperative President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fuller said in a statement. "Security products manufactured right here in the region by our people will help keep our country safer against outside threats."