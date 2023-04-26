(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee has signed off on a measure to repeal certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities in the state.
S.164 would eliminate the CON requirement for most healthcare facilities.
In February, the State Senate approved the CON repeal by a 30-6 vote. Last week, the South Carolina House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Subcommittee voted in favor of the mandate repeal.
"With today’s committee passage, attention now turns to the full House to repeal our state’s certificate of need laws," Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina State Director Candace Carroll said in a Wednesday statement. "This year, I urge Representatives to finally cut the red tape [that] stands in the way of opening new mental health facilities, launching new OB-GYN offices in rural counties, or adding more substance abuse treatment beds."
States started implementing CON requirements in the 1970s after Congress passed legislation allowing the federal government to withhold money from states that did not establish a program. While Congress nixed the incentives about a decade later, many states retained their requirements.
A similar push in neighboring Georgia failed during this year’s legislative session. However, a Georgia Senate committee will explore whether the state should amend its CON requirement.
AFP-SC pointed to a 2021 Mercatus Center analysis that found that without CON, the number of hospitals in South Carolina could increase from 82 to 116. Additionally, nine rural hospitals could open without the CON requirement.
The South Carolina Hospital Association previously told The Center Square that it "supports substantial reforms to the Certificate of Need program — exempting more projects and services from CON review and dramatically accelerating the appeals process."