(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has called the general assembly to return to address several hot-button issues.
Saying lawmakers did not finish their work on bond reform, a fetal heartbeat measure and the state budget, the governor on Friday called for a special session. Lawmakers wrapped their session on Thursday and will re-convene at noon on Tuesday, May 16.
"The General Assembly did not close the revolving door for criminals. It remains wide open," McMaster, a Republican, said Friday. "They have not passed bond reform, and they have not enhanced the criminal penalties for illegal-gun possession.
"In addition, the General Assembly must complete the state budget, and they must pass legislation that stops our state from becoming a destination for abortions," the governor added. "Therefore, I am directing the General Assembly to return for a special session to complete the important business at hand."
State lawmakers weighed a measure restricting abortion in the state and declaring that life begins at conception. Lawmakers acted after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s heartbeat abortion law in a 3-2 decision in January, saying the "state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion."
In announcing Executive Order 2023-13, McMaster praised lawmakers for several actions during the session, including repealing the state’s certificate of need requirement and approving $1.3 billion in incentives for Tysons and Virginia-based Scout Motors.
Last month, in the wake of a shooting in Isle of Palms, McMaster and law enforcement called on lawmakers to toughen punishments for repeat criminals, crack down on illegal guns and pass bond reform.