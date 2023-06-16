(The Center Square) — South Carolina is spending up to $100 million to fund a new behavioral health initiative in the Pee Dee region.
The city of Florence is also chipping in $5 million for the facility, to be located on a Medical University of South Carolina-owned property known as the Cedar Tower campus on Florence’s E. Cedar Street. Officials said the city’s investment might be the first time a South Carolina municipality has directly allocated funds for a behavioral health facility.
Officials described the new facility as a "regional behavioral health hub." Once complete, it will include a mix of crisis stabilization, inpatient, outpatient, telehealth and triage services.
"This type of collaborative effort is the only way to transform the delivery of behavioral health services into a continuum of care that improves efficiency and access to these vital services," South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Director Robby Kerr said in an announcement.
Construction on the facility, to be named after former long-time state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman, who died in 2021, should start next year.
"This new facility will not only serve the people of the region, but also serve as an example to the rest of our state and beyond as an exceptional model of care," state House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said in an announcement.