(The Center Square) — The feds are sending $8 million in funding for a pair of South Carolina airport projects.
On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the grants as part of nearly $1 billion in funding to 99 airports in 47 states and two territories.
The grants include $5 million for the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia to fund a portion of a project to expand its terminal to 5,400 square feet. It will add a fourth screening lane to the airport’s passenger security screening checkpoint, bringing it up to current Transportation Security Administration standards.
The announcement also includes $3 million for the Lancaster County Airport-McWhirter Field in Lancaster. The money will fund part of a project to replace a 44-year-old facility with a new 5,200-square-foot general aviation terminal building that the agency says will meet the airport’s future demand.
“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve airport terminals,” Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in an announcement. “It creates opportunities in communities large and small for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector.”
The grants are funded by the Airport Terminal Program of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides the grant program $1 billion annually for five years.